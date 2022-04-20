After crossing 1 crore-mark, India reports 26K new Covid cases

New Delhi: With 26,594 new coronavirus cases and 341 deaths in the past 24 hours, India's overall tally stood at 1,00,31,193 on Sunday, while the death toll touched 1,45,477, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Till now, 95,80,402 have recovered, and 29,690 in the last 24 hours. Currently, there are 3,05,344 active cases. The recovery rate stands at 95.51 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.45 as per cent.

A total of 16,11,98,195 samples have been tested for Covid-19 till now. Of these, 11,07,681 samples were tested on Saturday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

The country had crossed one crore Covid-19 cases on Saturday adding 10 lakh infections in nearly a month, even as the virus spread slowed and recoveries surged to over 95.50 lakh, according to the Union Health ministry data. The country's Covid-19 case tally had surpassed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

Banking upon the better recovery rate and reduced fatality rate, the Health ministry officials had said a few days ago that "the major factor to measure the impact of any pandemic is the number of deaths caused by the disease, which is very low in India. The country's case fatality rate is the lowest in the world."

However, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), which has been compiling global Covid-19 data, India is in the number one spot in terms of the number of recovered coronavirus cases, followed by Brazil.

Besides, the country is the second worst-hit nation in terms of Covid-19 cases after the US, while it is in the third spot in terms of fatalities globally after the US and Brazil, according to the JHU data.

—IANS