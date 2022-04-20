After Covid, dengue poses grave challenge in UP's Etah

Etah: Even as the novel coronavirus continues to be a challenge, dengue has now claimed the life of 16 people in the past seven days in the Kaseti village here. Numerous people are suffering from the disease and are undergoing treatment at the big hospitals in Agra, Aligarh, Etawah, Delhi.

Many families are leaving the village due to fear of dengue and malaria with several families witnessing the deaths of more than one member.

Such is the fear of dengue that about a dozen families have left the village for other places. Almost every house in the Kaseti village has a dengue patient. The health department team has not held any camps in the village. The locals have appealed to the district administration for help.

Etah's Malaria officer Shashank Singh on Friday said that following the outbreak of dengue, the health department team is continuously visiting the village. The people in the village have also been tested and medicines are also being distributed.

The dengue positive patients are being admitted to the district hospital.

—UNI