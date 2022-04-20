After civic poll success, AAP to pitch for Assembly elections in Gujarat

New Delhi: After receiving an unprecedented response in Gujarat municipal corporation elections where it won 27 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will now pitch for 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats polls that will be conducted on February 28. Along with this, the party will also gear up for Gujarat Assembly polls scheduled to take place next year.

As a part of AAP's campaign, party's national head and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Surat to participate in a road show organised by local leaders on February 26 to celebrate their maiden win in the state.

Sources in AAP told IANS that Kejriwal will spend the whole day in Surat on February 26. He will also hold meetings with local leaders to boost their confidence and will start campaigning for Assembly polls.

Congratulating party leaders and workers for Gujarat municipal polls' victory, Kejriwal on Wednesday shared a video message from his Twitter handle.

He said, "AAP has done well in Gujarat municipal elections. I want to thank the people of Gujarat for giving massive support to AAP. You (referring to the people in Gujarat) have given a responsibility to AAP and I assure that each party worker will work for the development of the state."

AAP leaders in Gujarat told IANS that the local leaders have prepared a list of issues in their respective areas which will be put up before the central leadership. Gulab Singh, party's state in-charge, said that in the next two weeks the party will aggressively start raising local issues in all districts.

"We will raise fee issues in private schools. People in the state are fed up with nexus between private schools and strong hold politicians. Party has also planned to run a door-to-door campaign in which the volunteers will tell people about the defference of electricity bills in Delhi and Gujarat," Singh added.

As per the information, the party has also targeted the state-ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) highlighting issues of local farmers across the state. Party will raise the issue of MSP (minimum support price) and demand for various other schemes related to the farmer and poor. AAP will reach to people in rural Gujarat highlighting their core issues and will try to convince them to support the party.

"We have prepared for different issues in different areas. For instance, people living in urban areas have different issues and in rural areas have different issues. So we have prepared to convince the people in North, South, Central and Saurashtra," Singh said.

The party claimed that more than 30,000 volunteers actively worked in municipal elections. "Earlier, people used to say that AAP emerged during elections only but now this tag has gone. Central leadership thoroughly participated during the campaign and assisted local party workers. The results of the municipal election have boosted our confidence and we will go for Assembly polls with complete preparation.

Senior party leader and national spokesperson of the party Saurav Bharadwaj said, "We will highlight Delhi's development model under AAP's government in past six years. I believe that this result will play a crucial role in upcoming Assembly polls. Gujarat has been a role model of BJP's development. The BJP is in power in the entire Gujarat. But the people who want change are choosing AAP as the key alternative in the state."

—IANS