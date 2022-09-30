After Centre Bans PFI, U'khand Declares PFI Unlawful

Dehradun: Days after the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its allied fronts, the Uttarakhand government also issued a notification declaring the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association.

The move comes a day after the Union Home Ministry imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India for "terror links". Other states including Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have passed such orders declaring the PFI as an unlawful association.

The Uttarakhand has banned Cooperation including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imam Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

Chief Secretary SS Sandhu has directed all the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of the state to take action accordingly.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had made the announcement through a notification issued late on Tuesday night, declaring "the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an unlawful association with immediate effect".

Along with PFI, the ban is also imposed on its fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF). Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an "unlawful association".

The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.

The state governments of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra have issued notifications declaring the PFI and its associates as an unlawful association.

The notification clearly mentioned that the ban has been imposed against PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts for "indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty and security of the country and have the potential of disturbing public peace and communal harmony of the country and supporting militancy in the country.

—ANI