After CBSE, CISCE also cancels Class 12 board examination

New Delhi : After Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) also announced the cancellation of Class 12 board examinations this year. Secretary Gerry Arathoon said that the decision has been taken considering the current situation of coronavirus in the nation.

"The exams have been cancelled. The alternative assessment criteria will be announced soon," Arathoon told PTI.



The announcement to cancel the Class 12 examination came soon after CBSE decided to cancel the exam after a high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi. It was decided that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students as per a well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner.



PM said that the Covid situation is a dynamic situation across the country. While the numbers are coming down in the country and some states are managing the situation through effective micro-containment, some states have still opted for a lockdown. Students, parents and teachers are naturally worried about the health of the students in such a situation. PM said that students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation.

The CICSE had last week asked its affiliated schools to submit data, including average of marks obtained by Class 12 students in Class 11 and during this session. The board had postponed Class 12 exams which were scheduled from May 4 in light of the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

—PTI