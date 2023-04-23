After catching wrong rope, Indian climber Anurag Maloo plunged into deep crevasse: Sherpa guide

Kathmandu: A professional mountaineer guide who accompanied Indian climber Anurag Maloo on the expedition revealed on Sunday that Maloo caught the wrong rope and fell into a deep fissure before he was miraculously retrieved from the mountain. Anurag, 34, from Kishangarh, Rajasthan, fell from about 6,000 metres while descending from Camp III on Monday and hasn't been seen since.

As the tenth-highest peak on Earth, Mount Annapurna is infamous for its challenging terrain.

It was the rope used to transport items, which is "very short and with no joint," as Cheepal Sherpa explained to reporters at a news conference, that the climber had caught.—Inputs from Agencies