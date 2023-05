Chandigarh: Following a bomb threat call on Tuesday afternoon, police in Chandigarh reportedly began searching the district court complex.

"We got information from the control room that there might be a bomb (inside the court complex). After this, a massive search operation has been launched," a senior Chandigarh police official said.

The court complex in Sector 43 was evacuated, and the police told everyone inside, including the judges and lawyers, to move out.—Inputs from Agencies