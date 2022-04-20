After Bihar drubbing, Rahul focuses on other poll-bound states

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has become proactive in the party activities these days by participating in important meetings for poll preparedness in the states going for elections next year.





Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet virtually with senior leaders of Assam and Tamil Nadu units of the party on Monday.

Earlier. he held a meeting with Congress leaders from West Bengal where assembly polls are scheduled next year.





According to sources, Gandhi himself is taking stock of poll preparedness by talking to leaders and listening to their views for poll strategy.

In a meeting with West Bengal leaders, Rahul listened to the views of sitting MPs, MLAs and ex-MPs from the state.

West Bengal All India Congress Committee in-charge Jitin Prasada said that in the meeting the former Congress president interacted with leaders to know their viewpoint about poll strategy and gave suggestions to them and on poll preparedness in the state.

According to sources, state leaders unanimously told Gandhi that on the issue of alliance top leadership is authorised to take a call.





Prior to that West Bengal unit had proposed to go in alliance with Left Front for assembly polls.

Gandhi's poll strategy needs to be observed closely because it will be the first time that strategist like late Ahmed Patel is not there with the party and in his absence Rahul has taken the charge himself to chalk out the strategy for polls.

Gandhi has been proactive since the last few months.

He is attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government on the issues of farmers, economic slow down, job losses and COVID-19.

Besides this he is regularly interacting with the leaders of frontal organisationsl like National Students' Union of India and Indian Youth Congress.

He has also attended national office bearers' meeting of both the organisations.

Notably after the recent turn of event when 23 leaders wrote a dissent letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and demanded full time Congress president for the Party along with organisation election from block to Congress Working Committee, Central Election Authority is in process of making final list of AICC members who will be eligible for voting in the election of party president.

At the same time, large section of the leaders are demanding Rahul Gandhi's return as party president but he has not disclosed anything about it yet.

Rather he is keeping himself busy in actively looking after the party affairs on important issues these days.

—ANI