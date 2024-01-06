    Menu
    After attack on officers during raid, ED issues lookout circular for TMC leader

    The Hawk
    January6/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Chaos Unfolds: TMC Leader Shahjahan Sheikh Faces Lookout Notice After Mob Assault on ED Officers in West Bengal Raid. Amidst apprehensions of fleeing, a close aide of arrested minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, Sheikh's connection to a multi-crore ration distribution scam comes to light.

    An Enforcement Directorate (ED) official after getting assaulted allegedly by the supporters of TMC leader Sheikh Sajahan during a raid at the latter’s residence, in North 24 Parganas district, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. [Credit: PTI]

    Kolkata: A day after a mob assaulted ED officers during a raid at the residence of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in West Bengal, the central agency on Saturday issued a lookout notice for him, an official said.

    There are apprehensions that he might flee the country following the incident on Friday in which three ED officers were injured and several vehicles damaged by a mob at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

    "We have issued a lookout notice for the TMC leader and necessary instructions have been sent to the Airports Authority of India," the ED officer told PTI.

    Shahjahan Sheikh is considered to be a close aide of state minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested last year in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam.

    —PTI

