After An Alarming Daily Rise, Fresh Covid Cases Show A Dip In U'khand; Today's Count 118, Total 7,183

Dehradun & Nainital Report The Maximum

Dehradun (The Hawk): After maintaining around 200 plus daily spike and sometimes more than double that figure, Covid cases dip by almost half in the last 24 hrs. The overall tally of coronavirus cases reached 7,183 and today's total turned out to be 118. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally comprises 4,168 cured and recovered patients while 2,897 active cases are there in the state. A total of 80 deaths (Four more today) have occurred due to the disease in the State so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 38. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 172. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has slightly gone up to 58.03 percent. District Dehradun topped the list with a shocking 55 cases, whereas Nainital followed with no less terrifying 34. That apart, 6 cases were detected in Haridwar, 5 each in Tehri Garhwal and U S Nagar, 4 in Pauri Garhwal, 3 each in Almora and Rudraprayag and 1 each in Bageshwar, Chamoli and Uttarkashi.







