After Akhilesh Hints Of International Conspiracy Behind Currency Crisis In Country, UP Govt Claims No Such Shortage In State

Lucknow: Even as Uttar Pradesh government has claimed that there is no shortage of currency in the state , Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav blamed it as an international conspiracy behind the currency crisis in the country.

" This NDA government printed maximum amount of currency, but where is the cash if its not there in ATMs?," Akhilesh Yadav questioned.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, the SP president charged the RBI and financial institutions that the currency was being held back on government's direction.

" There is cash crunch even when paper, ink and machines were brought from abroad. I think there is an international conspiracy to hit Indian economy," he further alleged.

Akhilesh also demanded a high level probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, UP chief secretary Rajiv Kumar claimed that there is no crisis of currency in the state.

After holding a meeting with the officials of the RBI and nodal bank officials here on Wednesday, the chief secretary said there are adequate currency reserve in the state.

However, after two days of hue and cry, the situation of the ATMs in the Lucknow city has improved but in the rural areas there are still shortage of currencies leading to closure of the ATMs. UNI