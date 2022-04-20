After Aamir Khan, R Madhavan tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Actor R Madhavan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the actor tweeted on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, actor Aamir Khan had also tested positive for the virus, so R Madhavan decided to share the news of him contracting covid-19 in a creative way and shared a hilarious post stating about his well being and said that he is recuperating well form the virus along with a photo of him with Aamir Khan form the movie 3 idiots.

Referring to his character in the movie 3 idiots, the actor tweeted "Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don't want Raju in. Thank you for all the love, I am recuperating well."

—UNI