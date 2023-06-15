After 5 aftershocks rocked Doda, Kishtwar, some schools closed

Jammu: Five minor earthquakes rocked the Doda and Kishtwar districts after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck the twin districts on June 13. The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir ordered the closure of some schools in the affected areas.

Since June 13, there have reportedly been five minor tremors in the Doda and Kishtwar regions, causing concern among the locals.

According to data from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a 3.3-magnitude earthquake occurred at 8.29 a.m. on Tuesday near Kishtwar, with its epicentre located 5 kilometres below the surface of the Earth. At 4 p.m. on the same day, a 3.4-magnitude earthquake also occurred at the same depth.

At 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in Doda, a 4.3-magnitude earthquake was measured. The epicentre was 10 km below the surface.

This was followed by two more earthquakes on the same day in Doda district, 2.8 magnitude at 2.41 a.m. with an epicentre at a depth of 10 kms and another of 3.5 magnitude at 7.56 a.m. with an epicentre at a depth of 10 kms.

The authorities have announced that schools in the Thathri Zone, Gandoh Zone, and Bhadarwah Zone have been closed as a preventative measure due to the fact that these zones are located in locations that are prone to risk.

District Magistrate Doda, Vishesh Mahajan has also ordered safety audits of the school buildings which have suffered damages.

Mild tremors have been felt in the Kishtwar district, according to local officials, but no damage has been reported as of yet.—Inputs from Agencies