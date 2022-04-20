After 4 Days Of Lull, U'khand Sees Renewed Spike In Corona Cases For The IInd Day









Breakup Of Covid-19 Cases In Uttarakhand: Status At 6:00 PM On February 24, 2021

Dehradun (The Hawk): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 caseload rose to 96,820 on Wednesday as 47 fresh infections were detected, the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government said. As of today, the tally comprises of 93,348 cured and recovered patients while the number of active cases in the state stands at 388. The state's toll remained static at 1,690 as no one succumbed to the SARS-CoV-2 infection during the last 24 hours, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 1,394. Total number of patients treated and cured today was 80. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State has come down to 96.41 percent. District Dehradun again reported the maximum number of 26 fresh cases, whereas Nainital and U S Nagar followed with 9 and 8 respectively. That apart, 2 cases were detected in Haridwar and 1 each in Almora and Chamoli and 0 (Nil) each in Bageshwar, Champawat, Pauri Garhwal, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal and Uttarkashi.

