Aftab Shivdasani wraps up shooting for 'Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3' song

New Delhi: Actor Aftab Shivdasani finished shooting for "Aaj house party hai" song from his forthcoming film "Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3". The actor tweeted: "Just wrapped the craziest maddest whackiest song ever!! Going to look wicked #aajhousepartyhai #KyaKoolHaiHum3 @TusshKapoor (sic)" "Kyaa Kool Hai Hum 3", which is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, also stars Tusshar Kapoor and Krushna Abhishek. IANS