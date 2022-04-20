African Americans have higher rates of COVID-19 infection in US

Washington: US President Donald Trump said evidence shows African Americans having higher rates of COVID-19 infection in the United States.

On Tuesday, Trump said his administration is actively engaging on the problem of increased impacts on the African American community, and doing everything to address this challenge, Xinhua news agency reported.

"It''s been disproportional," Trump told a White House press briefing, adding he is very concerned about the terrible numbers of infected African Americans.

Higher rates of pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and asthma within black and minority communities may contribute to the phenomenon, as well as their higher use of public transportation, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Trump said the White House would release data on coronavirus cases by race in the near future.

