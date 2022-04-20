Africa's Covid-19 caseload top 2.62mn, deaths hit 61,954

Addis Ababa: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the African continent rhas increased to 2,623,086, while the death toll reached 61,954, health authorities have confirmed.

In its latest update, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said a total of 2,194,385 people infected with the virus have recovered across the continent as of Saturday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia and Ethiopia, respectively, figures from the Africa CDC showed.

The southern Africa region is the most affected both in terms of the number of confirmed positive cases and deaths, it noted.

The Northern Africa region is the second most affected.

South Africa currently has the most Covid-19 cases, which hit 983,359.

The country also has the highest number of deaths at 26,276.

Meanwhile, the Africa CDC has urged countries across the continent to reinforce Covid-19 testing, contact tracing and early treatment of cases as the continent seeks to gain more insight about the new novel coronavirus variant.

"Coincidentally, the news of the variant has come when the continent is also experiencing a second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Therefore, Africa CDC advises that member states reinforce their efforts to increase testing, contact tracing and early treatment of cases," the agency said in a situation report.

The Africa CDC, however, stressed that "there is no immediate need to restrict trade and travel across the continent because travellers across the continent now require a negative virologic test (PCR or Antigen test) before they can travel".

—IANS