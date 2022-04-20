AFI competitions to begin with event for throwers from Oct 26

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has finalised its deferred calendar for the year 2020-21 wherein the competitions will resume with 1st National Open Throws Championships in Patiala on October 26-27.

Apart from that, a few zonal events in November and the national youth championships in Vijaywada in December are the other competitions slated to be held this year.





"The competition calendar was re-drawn keeping in mind the rise in the Covid-19 cases across the country, now it has been again prepared pushing most of the competitions towards the end of this year and the beginning of the next year. Our first competition will be for throwers in October end," said Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President, in a statement on Wednesday.

"AFI is duty bound to provide competitions to our athletes but due to the prevailing circumstances we have to take care of the safety of our athletes," he added.

As per the calendar, the first Indian Grand Prix in Thiruvananthapuram will be held on February 12. This will be followed by the second and third Grand Prix events on February 19 and 27 in Thiruvananthapuram and Patiala respectively.

The 2021 Federation Cup Senior National Championships will be held in Patiala from March 10-14. The National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships will be held in Bengaluru from June 25-29.

The calendar also includes the first National Under-23 Championships to be held in the national capital from August 24-26.

—IANS

