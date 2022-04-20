Afghanistan: Prominent Republican questions Trump's hasty troop reduction plan

Washington: US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has come down heavily on President Donald Trump's plans of a swift reduction of troops in Afghanistan, describing the move a 'gift to America's enemies'. McConnell said on Monday that a hasty troop withdrawal from Afghanistan would wipe out the gains the Trump administration achieved during the last four years in the Middle East region. "A rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan now would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm," he said. As per reports in US media on Tuesday, the President is pushing to accelerate the pace of US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Mitch McConnell also cautioned that the vacuum left by US in Afghanistan could be filled by America's adversaries. 'Last year 70 senators, a bipartisan super majority, voted for an amendment I authored. It acknowledged the progress made in Syria and Afghanistan, identified the risks that remain and cautioned that precipitous withdrawal would create vacuums that Iran, Russia and terrorists would be delighted, delighted to fill," McConnell said. He said violence is still rampant in Afghanistan and the Taliban has not abided by the conditions of the peace deal. As per a report in the New York Times the number of US troops in Afghanistan would be halved from the current deployment of 4,500 troops,

