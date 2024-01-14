Afghanistan Sets 173-Run Target for India in 2nd T20I

Exciting clash as Afghanistan sets a challenging 173-run target for India in the 2nd T20I. Gulbadin Naib's explosive 57 powers Afghanistan's innings. Arshdeep Singh shines with a 3-wicket haul. Stay tuned for live cricket match updates and highlights.

Indore: In the second T20I against India on Sunday, Afghanistan, after being invited to bat, posted a challenging total of 172. Gulbadin Naib emerged as the top scorer for Afghanistan with a blistering 35-ball 57, featuring four boundaries and four sixes.





Contributions from Najibullah Zadran (23), Karim Janat (20), and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (21) bolstered Afghanistan's innings. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh took three wickets (3/32), while spinners Axar Patel (2/17) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/39) claimed two each. Shivam Dube (1/36) also secured one dismissal.





India, leading the three-match series 1-0 after their victory in the opening match in Mohali, now face a 173-run target in the ongoing T20I series.

Brief Score:



Afghanistan: 172 all out in 20 overs (Gulbadin Naib 57; Arshdeep Singh 3/32).