Afghanistan reports 213 fresh nCoV cases, tally at 43,681

Kabul: Afghanistan has reported 213 fresh novel Coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total tally to 43,681 cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

"Within the past 24 hours, 1,194 suspected cases were tested, out of which 213 were tested positive in 13 of the country's 34 provinces," the ministry said in a statement.



Six more patients died from the virus, taking the death toll to 1,638 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February.



The number of people recovered soared to 35,160 after 24 patients recovered during the period.



Laboratories across the country have conducted 131,779 tests since February, according to statistics of the ministry.



—UNI