Afghanistan reports 116 new Covid-19 cases

Kabul: Afghanistan on Thursday reported 116 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total tally to 40,626 cases, the country's Ministry of Public Health confirmed.

"Within the past 24 hours, 440 suspected cases were tested, out of which 116 cases were tested coronavirus positive in 13 provinces of the country's 34 provinces," the ministry said in a statement.

Four Covid-19 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the number of people who lost their lives to 1,505 since the outbreak of the pandemic in February, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of people recovered stands at 33,831 after seven patients recovered during the period.

The ministry has conducted 118,980 tests since February, according to statistics of the ministry.

