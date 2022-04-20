Afghanistan registers 263 new COVID-19 cases

Kabul: A total of 263 new COVID-19 positive cases have been registered in Afghanistan over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of patients infected with the disease to 46,980 in the country, said Public Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to the statement of the Ministry, 22 patients have died due to the disease in nine provinces over the period, taking the death toll related to COVID-19 to 1,822 since the outbreak of the disease in February.

As 119 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, 37,026 people have recovered after treating for COVID-19.

Afghanistan Public Health Ministry also warned the citizens to respect the security measures taken by the ministry and wear mask in public buses and crowded areas.

