Afghanistan's Abdullah meets Turkish Prez Erdogan

Kabul: Abdullah Abdullah, head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, during which they discussed the Afghan peace process, Doha talks and bilateral relations.

During the meeting on Friday, Erdogan said that his country supports the peace process in Afghanistan and that the two countries have time-tested relations strengthened by common culture and values, reports TOLO News.

Erdogan added that Turkey wants an end to violence in the country.

Abdullah said the relations between the two countries are based on common values and will remain as such.

He highlighted the role of Turkey in Afghanistan's issues, active presence in ensuring security, its economic and cultural assistance and the Istanbul process, according to the statement.

Abdullah said Afghanistan wants Turkey's continued support to the country's efforts for achieving an enduring peace.

Abdullah travelled to Turkey this week as part of his regional tour to strengthen regional consensus on Afghan peace.

Over the last month, he has visited India, Pakistan, Iran and Uzbekistan.

