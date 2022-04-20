Afghani democracy activist gunned down

Kabul: Prominent democracy activist Yousuf Rasheed was gunned on Wednesday morning by unknown gunmen in Kabul.

Rasheed, a well known civil society figure was the CEO of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA).

As per the statement given by Rasheed's brother Abdul Baqi Rasheed the assassination took place around 8:30am local time in the Tani Koot area in PD7 of Kabul city when he was on his way to the office and gunmen started shooting at his vehicle.

Rasheed's driver was also wounded in the shooting and both were taken to a nearby hospital, but Yousuf Rasheed passed away before reaching the hospital.

A Tolonews report confirmed that Sami, Rasheed's driver died later at the hospital from wounds sustained in the attack.

Yousuf Rasheed was a well known civil society activist.

US Chargé d'Affaires Ross Wilson paid rich tribute to Rasheed, he described him as a "dedicated and steadfast advocate for representative democracy in Afghanistan."

"He worked tirelessly for years to ensure free and transparent elections that engaged all Afghans. His death is a loss for his family, friends and nation," Wilson said.

Wilson, on behalf of the US administration condemned the assassination

"The United States condemns his assassination. He advanced an inclusive form of government for this country over the last 14 years. I am appalled by his murder, another in a cacophony of senseless and endless violence," Wilson added.

No group, including the Taliban, has till now claimed responsibility for the attack.

—UNI