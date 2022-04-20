Afghan Taliban announce `spring offensive` to start April 24

Kabul: The Afghan Taliban announced Wednesday they will launch their annual "spring offensive" from April 24, vowing attacks across the country at a time when US-led foreign forces are pulling back from the frontlines. "The main targets of these operations... will be the foreign occupiers, especially their permanent military bases... officials of the stooge regime, their military constellations, especially their intelligence, interior ministry and defense ministry officials," the Afghan Taliban said in a statement. AFP