Afghan peace talks in Doha delayed for 2 days

Kabul: Afghan peace negotiations between teams of the Kabul government and Taliban have been delayed for two days, according to sources.

The sources said on Wednesday that the Taliban has asked for two more days to discuss the 28-article demand list of the Afghan Republic's negotiating team, reports TOLO News.

The two sides have held three consecutive meetings this week at the working group level to discuss the agenda of the peace negotiations after having reached an agreement on the procedural rules for the talks.

"We hope that the Taliban consider the problems of the country and show flexibility and reach an agreement so that we become united," said Qazi Mohammad Amin Waqad, former deputy head of the High Peace Council.

The peace negotiations in Doha started in September but direct negotiations were delayed due to disagreement on procedural rules.

