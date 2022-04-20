Afghan Daily Claims Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada Died In Blast, Taliban Denies

Quetta (The Hawk): Afghan Daily 8 AM in a news report claimed according to reliable sources it has learned that Taliban chief Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada has died in a bomb blast in the city of Quetta. It was also claimed that along with Akhunzada mullah Matiullah, the intelligence chief, and Hafiz Abdul Majeed, finance chief of the group have also been killed.

The newspaper reported that according to sources, the Taliban leader and the group's intelligence chief were killed in the first moments of the blast. But the Taliban finance chief Mulla Majeed died later in a Pakistan military hospital. It should be noted that the Taliban's highest decision-making body called Quetta Shura is based in the city of Quetta. It is widely believed that most of the Taliban underground senior leaders have taken refuge in Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation with Manish Rai, a Columnist for Af-Pak region Taliban spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Naeem said that media reports regarding Taliban chief death are totally false and baseless. In the past Taliban took a long time to confirm the death of their leaders.