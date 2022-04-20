Afghan CEO Abdullah escapes Kabul shooting attack

Kabul: Afghanistan's Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Friday escaped a shooting attack that took place shortly after he spoke at a public event here, police said.

"A meeting was ongoing in Mosala-e-Shahid Mazari which was commemorating the death anniversary of jihadi leader Abdul Ali Mazari. The Assembly was dispersed after a shooting attack took place," Xinhua news agency quoted a state media report as saying.

Chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council Karim Khalili was delivering a speech when the shooting occurred at around 11.20 a.m., according to the report.

Most of the politicians and government officials, including Abdullah, Khalili and former President Hamid Karzai, left the area safely, according to the report.

"The shooting attack was launched by gunmen from an underconstruted building near the targeted site in Dashti Barchi neighbourhood, Police District 6 of the city," Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman of the Interior Ministry, told Tolo News.

The Crisis Response Unit (CRU) of Afghan National Police arrived at the site following the shooting while sporadic gunfire was continuing, the report noted.

An investigation was underway for the attack which has not been claimed by any group so far.

