Doha: A whopping USD 1 million prize purse awaits Indian champion club Bengaluru FCif they manage to beat Air Force Club of Iraq and clinch the AFC Cup here on Saturday. The runners-up prize money was doubled from USD 250,000 to USD 500,000, while the semi-finalists, who received nothing in 2015, will get USD 40,000. The quarter-finalists and round of 16 clubs get USD 25,000 and USD 15,000 respectively. Bengaluru FC became the first Indian club to reach the final of the AFC Cup when they beat defending champions Johor Darul Ta'zim FC 4-1 on aggregate in the semi-final (home and away format) last month. They now seek to become the first Indian football club to clinch a continental title when they lock horns with Air Force Club of Iraq in the summit clash of AFC Cup here tomorrow. Before this, the farthest an Indian club had advanced in a continental tournament was the two AFC Cup semifinal appearances by Dempo in 2008 and East Bengal in 2013. Meanwhile, it's learnt that All India Football Federation President Praful Patel will be here to cheer for Bengaluru FC. "TheDohaDream a day away for bengalurufc as they set to stride to script history for IndianFootball. Will be there to cheer the team. AFCCup," Patel tweeted on his official Twitter account.
AFC Cup Final: Bengaluru FC to get whopping USD 1 million if they win the title
April20/ 2022
