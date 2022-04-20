AFC announces Sportradar as official video, data distribution partner

Doha: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Thursday announced an official partnership with Sportradar for worldwide data and associated media rights for major AFC competitions for the cycles 2021-2024 and 2025-2028.

Under the new agreement, Sportradar will become the official video and data distribution partner for major AFC national team and club competitions including the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 and the AFC Champions League.

The contract spanning eight years, allows Sportradar to use and distribute audio-visual content and AFC match-related data.

Dato' Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said: "We welcome Sportradar as our official video and data distribution partner. The agreement will bring AFC football closer to an ever-growing international fanbase and consumers."

"We are proud to partner with the AFC in this watershed moment for Asian football. With the importance of Asia, we believe that this agreement is a strategic opportunity that will provide Sportradar further leverage in the region with a sport that is growing exponentially in terms of participation and viewership. This puts us in an unrivalled position that will showcase a wider range of services we have to offer to engage more sports rights holders in the region," said Sportradar CEO Carsten Koerl.

"Innovation has always been key for the new era of Asian football," added Patrick Murphy, Board Member and CEO at Football Marketing Asia (FMA), the exclusive commercial partner of the AFC for the rights cycles 2021-2024 and 2025-2028.

"Enabling AFC data and related media to be distributed in real time and with minimum delay is key in enhancing the fans' experience, which in turn positively impacts the value of AFC football," he added. (ANI)