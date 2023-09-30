Aerosmith postpones 2023 farewell tour as Steven Tyler's vocal injuries worsen

Los Angeles [US]: Renowned band Aerosmith has postponed the entire 2023 Peace Out: The Farewell Tour due to frontman Steven Tyler’s vocal cord injury.

The band shared the update via a statement on social media.

“I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can," Tyler said in the statement.

The tour delay comes amid Tyler’s ongoing vocal cord issues, which were previously believed to be related to typical damage. However, a health professional has since confirmed the singer also “fractured his larynx” and will require ongoing care, The Hollywood Reporter informed.

“He is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his recovery is swift, but given the nature of a fracture, he is being told patience is essential,” the statement from the band reads.

The statement concluded with a message to fans who had already bought tickets: "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates, and refunds will be available for those unable to attend once those dates are announced. Fans with questions regarding refunds should reach out to their point of purchase."

The latest tour update follows the band’s previous announcement postponing their September tour dates. The dates will be pushed to a currently undetermined date in 2024 with new dates announced as the band knows more.

Celine Dion and Madonna have also both postponed tour dates this year due to health conditions. Bruce Springsteen was also similarly forced to push back all of his September shows due to his struggling with peptic ulcer disease.

—ANI