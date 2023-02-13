Aero India audiences are mesmerised by mid-air manoeuvres

Bengaluru: An incredible aerial performance stunned the crowd during Monday's opening ceremony of Aero India-2023. The metal birds took out from Air Force Station Yelahanka for a five-day aerospace and defence exhibition, during which they performed amazing aerobatics and mid-air manoeuvres.

There were exhibitions of various aircraft, including the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, the Sukhoi-30 and Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters, and the Light Combat Helicopters built by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The opening performance included many different types of forms, including Tiranga, Dhwaj, and Bhim.

Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari led the Gurukul formation in the Tejas aircraft, which was a major highlight of the opening session of Asia's largest aero show. The IAF's Surya Kiran class wowed the audience with their brilliant performance. One of the pilots who took part in Monday's show claimed that the nine of them made up the "diamond display."—Inputs from Agencies