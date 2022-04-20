Aero India 2019 Likely To Be Shifted To Lucknow

Lucknow: To boost the proposed Defence Industrial Manufacturing Corridor (DIMC) in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, the annual feature of Aero India, showcasing the world air capability along with airshow has been proposed to shift to Lucknow.

The 12th edition of the grand military and commercial air show will be held in Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station in Lucknow in February 2019. This is the first time, the show would not be held in Bengaluru's Yelahanka Air Force station.

The military airport under the Central Air Command in Lucknow is all set to host India's biggest biennial air show and aviation exhibition.

Official sources confirmed on Saturday that there is a proposal to shift the Aero India-2019 to Lucknow and the preparations have been started for the same.

UP government has commenced several initiatives to attract major defence manufacturing entrepreneurs to set up their units in DIMC covering six cities of Chitakoot, Jhansi, Banda, Agra, Kanpur and Lucknow. The organisers had organised an aero show of a much smaller scale in 2016. With a crowd of 5,000 visitors, traffic, security and infrastructure is a challenge.

The 11th edition of the Aero India was held from the 14 to 18 February 2017 and a total of 549 companies (270 Indian and 279 Foreign), 72 participating aircraft, covering an area of 27,678 sqm, participated from 51 different countries.

Four aerobatic teams participated in the show including Sarang Team (Indian Air Force), Surya Kiran Team(Indian Air Force), the Scandinavian Air Show Team (Sweden) and the Yakovlevs Aerobatic Team (UK). UNI