    Economy & Business

    Aegon ties up with Flipkart for life insurance plan with COVID-19 cover

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Insurance provider Aegon has tied up with e-commerce major Flipkart for offering a life insurance plan with COVID-19 cover.

    The plan would provide Flipkart customers with a comprehensive insurance cover against COVID-19, and can be availed on the Flipkart app instantly along with the base life insurance plan, Aegon Life Insurance said in a release on Wednesday.

    Aegon''s ''Life Insurance with COVID-19 Cover'' plan will provide for hospitalization expenses of up to Rs 1 lakh.

    Aegon said the insurance cover is the first in the industry that will provide life and hospitalization cover for COVID-19. PTI

