Advocate Shot Dead In UP's Shamli

Shamli: An advocate was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in the Adarsh Mandi area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar here said that the advocate Gulzar (35), resident of Sikka in the Adarsh mandi area, used to practice in the Kairana court.

Gulzar was on his way to home along with his 'Munshi' Sachin, as was his daily routine, on a bike at around 2000 hrs on Wednesday night.

As soon as they reached the Ganga Amrit hospital in the Adarsh Mandi area at the Delhi-Saharanpur road, motorcycle-borne miscreants kicked their vehicle from behind which caused the bike to overturn after losing balance. One of the miscreants grabbed 'Munshi' Sachin while another shot Gulzar, which led to his death. Upon receiving information, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Srivastava reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Mr Kumar said that Gulzar was murdered on the direction of his brother Istikhar's wife owing to family disturbances. Istikhar was reportedly having some dispute with his wife and Gulzar was supporting his brother.

The SP said that Istikhar has given a written complaint naming his wife, her two brothers and several other people. A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to nab the absconding culprits. Further probe is on. UNI