Advocate Shot Dead In UP's Meerut

Meerut: An advocate was shot dead allegedly over personal enmity in the Medical area of this district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni here said that Kamlapur resident, Mr Mukesh Sharma was taking a walk outside his house at around 2100 hrs on Friday night when one Nasir, Naushad and Zia-ul-Haq allegedly shot at the advocate, along with their accomplices.

Sharma was rushed to the hospital in a critical state where he succumbed to his injuries. Sharma was a member of the Meerut Bar Association and was also an office-bearer of the Brahman Sabha.

The SSP said that some people, from the village itself had encroached government land and the incident took place owing to a property dispute related to that. Naushad, Chetan, Omkar and Yogesh have been taken into custody in this matter. Further probe is on. UNI