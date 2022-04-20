Advisory Issued For Prayers In Mosques In UP

Lucknow: The Islamic Centre of India has issued a fresh advisory regarding opening of mosques from June 8.

Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, chairman of the Centre, said that people should wait for 15 days before going to mosques.

He asked people not to crowd in mosques and added that people above 65 years and children below 10 years should not visit mosques in the pandemic.

The Maulana said that the Friday prayers would be held in four different groups so that social distancing is maintained. He said that all carpets and rugs would be removed from mosques and a distance of six feet would be maintained between each person. The mosque would be cleaned with disinfectants before and after each prayer. The cleric said that soap would be provided for ''wuzu'' (washing of hands and people should bring skull caps from their homes, instead of using the ones provided in a mosque. All those visiting the mosques should wear masks, the advisory said.








