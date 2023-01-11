Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Advisor Acharya...Not a sobriquet merely; factually true as well, confide know-alls in 24x7 politically alert Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha MP Canteens at South Avenue, North Avenue housing all-party MPs within the hand shake distance of the "majestic" Rashtrapati Bhawan. Acharya is Acharya Pramod Krishnam, comrade-in-arm, aide-de-camp, confidante, et al to Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra, Rehaan Vadra, Maaira Vadra, Rahul Gandhi. Expert in Hinduism, religions, practical Vedanta, Veda, Upanishad, Yoga, Mahabharat, Ramayan, etc --- all relevant today, thanks to their wide circulations amid all hues thus often, misinterpreted, misrepresented, misconstrued --- the Acharya mulls them all with "actual" thereby "saving the above persona, the Congress, related phenomena". If he doesn't do so, the Congress in the final analysis becomes prey to fundamentalists, obscurantists, separatistr and the like whose target is Congress. They know that they will succeed in their goal if they successfully discredit, denounce, disparage the Congress and win the people's confidence for them, state insiders in know of such matters. To nullify them or spoil their gameplan, say insiders, Acharya Pramod Krishnam is the "right obstruction to them". He saves many others like Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot etc from above maladys. Thus he is being refered to as "Advisor Acharya" and so far, he is successful in his role, agree insiders.