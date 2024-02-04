Adverse Weather Conditions in J-K Disrupt IndiGo Flights from Delhi to Srinagar and Leh

Snowstorm Forces IndiGo to Cancel Flights to J-K: Passengers Offered Options Amidst Adverse Weather

New Delhi : Unfavorable weather conditions in Jammu and Kashmir led to the cancellation of a total of 6 IndiGo flights from Delhi to Srinagar and Leh on Sunday.



An IndiGo spokesperson reported that 4 flights to Srinagar and 2 flights to Leh were canceled due to a sudden deterioration in weather conditions, resulting in the closure of runways at both destinations. The spokesperson stated, "Due to a drastic change in the weather conditions, the runway at Srinagar and Leh have been closed. This has led to the cancellation of IndiGo flights to Srinagar and 2 IndiGo flights to Leh."



Passengers affected by the cancellations have been offered various options, including a full refund, the opportunity to travel to an alternate sector, or the option to reschedule their flights.



Srinagar, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed heavy snowfall on Sunday, transforming the city into a winter wonderland. The snowfall, following a prolonged dry spell, brought a sense of hope and rejuvenation to the residents who rely on it for various reasons.



In addition to the snowfall, the India Meteorological Department reported shallow fog in Jammu and Kashmir. "Fog conditions observed (at 0830 hours IST of today): Dense fog in isolated pockets of Odisha; Moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim; Shallow fog in isolated pockets of Jammu-Kashmir, Delhi, and Assam," noted the IMD in a recent post.



Furthermore, visibility recorded on Sunday was less than or equal to 500 meters in various locations, including Banihal. "Visibility recorded (at 0830 hours IST of today) (<=500 metres): Jammu & Kashmir: Kupwara, Batote & Banihal-500 each; Punjab: Ludhiana-200; Himachal Pradesh: Shimla-200, Kalpa-500; Delhi: Safdarjung-500; Odisha: Paradip-50, Chandbali, Balasore, Gopalpur & Puri-500 each," stated the IMD in another post.





