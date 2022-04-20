Advantage India as ISSF''s updated qualification system gets approved

New Delhi: India could add at least one more quota to its 15 in shooting as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) approved the International Shooting Sports Federation''s (ISSF) updated qualification system for the Tokyo Olympics.

"The IOC Executive Board approved the updated Tokyo 2020 Qualification System for the Shooting sport," said the ISSF in a statement on Friday.

"The allocation of the 12 Quota Places (one in each individual event) according to the World Ranking will be done based on the World Ranking list of March 31, 2020 and points earned at one ISSF World Cup in Rifle/Pistol and one ISSF World Cup in Shotgun to be held in March-April of 2021."

"The new deadline for Tokyo 2020 Qualification in the Shooting sport is June 6, 2021."

The fact that 12 places are still reserved for qualification via rankings means that India potentially stand a chance of winning one more quota. The tally of 15 thus far is by itself an all time high and the shooting contingent is widely touted as India''s best bet to win a medal at the Olympics.

The Tokyo Olympics, originally scheduled to start on July 24, has been postponed for a July 23 start next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--IANS