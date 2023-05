Rishikesh: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader L.K. Advani arrived in this Hindu holy city on Thursday to set up a natural meditation centre in memory of his late wife Kamla on the Ganga's banks.

Advani, who was accompanied by some family members and a close friend, told reporters here that his wife had a special liking for Rishikesh and a bond with the Ganga and hence the family had decided to set up a meditation garden at the Parmartha Niketan, which is visited by millions every year.