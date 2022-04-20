    Menu
    Advanced Version Of Brahmos Missile Successfully Test-Fired

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Saturday said it has successfully test-fired the advanced version of the BrahMos missile, demonstrating the combat readiness of its frontline platforms. A Navy spokesperson said the missile hit the target with pin-point accuracy.
    "The long-range precision strike capability of advanced version of the BrahMos missile was successfully validated," the official said. "The pin-point destruction of the target demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms," he said.
    The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile manufactured by an Indo-Russian joint venture.

    —PTI

