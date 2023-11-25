Advance booking opens for Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'

Unveiling the Intensity: T-Series opens advance bookings for 'Animal,' a riveting cinematic journey directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Brace for a pan-India release on December 1st, delving into the complex dynamics of Arjun and Balbir Singh's tumultuous relationship.

Mumbai: Production house T-Series on Saturday opened the advance booking for ''Animal'', starring Ranbir Kapoor, ahead of its December 1 release.

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ''Kabir Singh'' fame, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

''#Animal Advance bookings open now,'' T-Series posted on X. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, the film will release theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.



The first trailer of the movie was recently launched by the makers. It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

—PTI