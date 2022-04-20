Adult film star talks about Trump on ex-lawyer's podcast

Washington: Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen spoke to adult film star Stormy Daniels on his podcast, during which details emerged of her alleged sexual encounter with the former US President, according to media reports.





In 2018, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed that she and Trump had an affair in 2006, after his wife and former First Lady Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron.

The former President has denied the allegation.

It also emerged that Cohen, who was Trump's personal lawyer at the time, paid Daniels $130,000 before the presidential 2016 election for her to keep quiet about the alleged affair.

But Cohen later admitted in federal court that "in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office", he kept information that would have harmed Donald Trump from becoming public during the 2016 election cycle.

He has since said that the candidate was Donald Trump.

In the podcast interview on Monday, the adult film star told Cohen that "she suppressed the unsettling detail for years, but that it came back to her" after she recently watched "Bombshell" the 2019 movie about sexual harassment at Fox News, reports the NY Daily News.

"I remember like coming out and thinking, 'Oh f*** how did I get myself in this situation?'" Daniels told the former lawyer while recalling her 2006 tryst of how she found Trump undressed on his bed at a hotel in California.

"And I remember even thinking, ï¿½I can definitely fight his fat a**. I can definitely outrun him'," she added.

Daniels noted that she did not feel "physically threatened" by Trump, but he made her "very uncomfortable".

"I was like trying to remember really quickly, 'Where did I leave my purse, I got to get out of here'. And I went to sidestep, and he stood up off the bed and was like, ï¿½This is your chance', and I was like ï¿½What?' And he was like, ï¿½You need to show me how bad you want it, or do you just want to go back to the trailer park?'"

In the interview, Cohen apologised to Daniels, adding: "Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another. Thanks for giving me a second chance."

Although he was sentenced to three years in prison for tax fraud and lying charges, Cohen was released from prison in July 2020 and is currently serving the rest of his sentence in home confinement.

—IANS