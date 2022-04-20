Adria Tour: Zverev seen partying days after promising self isolation

Monte Carlo: German tennis player Alexander Zverev has been facing a lot of criticism after images and video emerged on social media wherein he can been seen partying just days after apologising for his participation in the ill-fated Adria Tour.

The Adria Tour was cancelled midway after Novak Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, Viktor Troicky and several others tested positive for COVID-19.

Images and clips of Zverev partying at the private club in Monte Carlo with apparently no social distancing guidelines emerged on social media on Sunday.

Last week, Zverev had taken to social media to apologise for participating in the Adria Tour and said he will be in self-isolation and follow all the medical guidelines. Following this, he has been facing the wrath of many on Twitter and Instagram, including Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios.

"I deeply apologise to anyone that I have potentially put at risk by playing this tour. I will proceed to follow the self-isolating guidelines advised by our doctors. As an added precaution my team and I will continue with regular testing," he had said in a statement last week.

Djokovic, who too had tested positive for coronavirus, had also issued an apology and admitted it was too soon to hold the Adria Tour which he organised with his brother in Serbia and Croatia.

"I am so deeply sorry our tournament has caused harm. Everything the organisers and I did the past month, we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions," Djokovic had said in a statement on his official Twitter handle.

"We believed the tournament met all health protocols and the health of our region seemed in good condition to finally unite people for philanthropic reasons. We were wrong and it was too soon. I can''t express enough how sorry I am for this and every case of infection," he added.

