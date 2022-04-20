Adopt Policy Of Zero Tolerance On Corruption: Modi To U'khand CM

New Delhi: Newly-elected Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi who directed him to adopt a policy of zero tolerance on corruption and ensure transparency in governance.

"The Prime Minister has asked to adopt policy of zero tolerance on corruption. He also asked to ensure transparency and assured us full support for the development of Uttarakhand," Rawat told reporters here after the meeting.

An official said Rawat apprised the prime minister about the priorities of his government in the state.

The two leaders also discussed in detail about the roads in the border areas of the state, the official added.

The Uttarakhand chief minister also met party president Amit Shah who asked him to ensure allocation of portfolios in a balanced manner.

Shah also asked him to take along all sections of people on the path of development, Rawat told reporters after the meeting.

Rawat said party leaders will meet tomorrow in state capital Dehradun to discuss the allocation of portfolios.

The chief minister also met senior BJP leader L K Advani, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu.

Rawat said Jaitley has assured his ministrys support to all the financial subjects related to the state.

In his meeting with Naidu, the two leaders discussed about the progress of various schemes of Urban Development Ministry like Smart City, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) and AMRUT.

"Naiduji has assured us that there will be no shortage of funds for the development of Uttarakhand," Rawat said.

An Urban Development Ministry official said Naidu brought to the notice of the chief minister about the slow progress of urban projects in the state and asked him to expedite them.

Rawat is also expected to meet President Pranab Mukherjee later in the day. Meanwhile, Rawat ruled out the suggestion of two capitals for the hill state. PTI