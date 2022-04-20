Adopt forward-looking approach to strengthen Pak-Afghan relations'

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for the adoption of a forward-looking approach to strengthen relation between his country and Afghanistan, rather than remaining stuck in the past.

Khan's remarks in a tweet came shortly before the departure of Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, from Islamabad on Wednesday night, reports Dawn news.

"Enjoyed meeting Abdullah Abdullah, Chair­man HCNR of Afghanistan. We had a very interesting conversation: theme being the past is an invaluable teacher to learn from but not to live in.

"We must look forward towards the future. I wish him all the success in his mission," the premier tweeted.

Abdullah had arrived in Islamabad on a three-day visit, his first to Pakistan in his capacity as chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation.

Khan and Abdullah met on Tuesday.

The visit is believed to have helped improve coordination bet­ween Pakistan and Afghanistan on peace efforts.

Earlier on Wednesday, Abdullah met President Arif Alvi.

"I had a friendly & constructive meeting with HE Dr @ArifAlvi, President of the I. R. of Pakistan. We discussed the #AfghanPeaceProcess & bilateral relations between #AFG&PAK. President @ArifAlvi expressed his full support for the peace efforts & strengthening of relations," the Afghan peace official tweeted after the meeting.

—IANS

