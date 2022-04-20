Adobe releases last update for Flash Player

New Delhi: Before it bids final goodbye to the iconic Flash Player, software giant Adobe has released the final update to the Flash Player plugin.

Adobe will stop supporting Flash on December 31 and block Flash content from running on January 12.

"Today marks the final scheduled release of Flash Player for all regions outside of Mainland China. We want to take a moment to thank all of our customers and developers who have used and created amazing Flash Player content over the last two decades," Adobe said in an update on Wednesday.

"We are proud that Flash had a crucial role in evolving web content across animation, interactivity, audio, and video. We are excited to help lead the next era of digital experiences".

Adobe recommended all users to immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems.

"Some users may continue to see reminders from Adobe to uninstall Flash Player from their system," the company informed.

First announced in July 2017, Adobe had said to stop updating and distributing Flash Player after December 31, 2020 due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options such as HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly.

Microsoft has announced to end support for Adobe Flash Player on Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 at the end of the year.

Some enterprise customers may still require Flash Player commercial support and licensing beyond 2020 to run internal business systems.

--IANS