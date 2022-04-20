Adobe hires Nitin Singhal to head India Digital Experience business

New Delhi: Software major Adobe on Tuesday appointed Salesforce senior executive Nitin Singhal as its Head of Digital Experience Business for India.

Singhal will lead Adobe''s Digital Experience business across the country and would report to Ben Goodman, Head of Digital Experience, APAC, Adobe.

"Singhal is an experienced leader touted for leading high performance teams, transforming technology businesses and building strategy for long-term growth," said Goodman.

At Salesforce, he was responsible for building go-to-market strategy for scale, partner and channel execution as Vice President, Commercial Business.

Singhal has held a diverse set of leadership roles for some of the industry''s top brands, including Oracle, IBM and Microsoft.

"As India moves to become an experience economy, digital will be key to unlocking the next phase of growth for enterprises, SMBs and government. Adobe is a leader when it comes to digital experiences and has a fantastic diverse set of customers of all sizes across industries," said Singhal.

Adobe Experience Platform - the foundation of Adobe Experience Cloud - is the industry''s first purpose-built CXM platform, enabling personalized customer experiences in real-time at scale.

Adobe Experience Cloud targets an addressable market that Adobe estimates to be approximately $84 billion by 2022.

Adobe in April hired another Salesforce executive Simon Tate as president of its Asia Pacific (APAC) operations.

Tate will lead Adobe''s business across the region, reporting to Paul Robson, President, International, Adobe.

--IANS